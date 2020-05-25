Pandemic interrupts holiday plans

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Memorial Day did not look the same as usual for a lot of people this year.

With the pandemic still ongoing, people needed to find alternative ways to celebrate. For the Thrasher family, they usually travel out of state. Like so many other people, they are trying to make the best out of staying at home.

“Typically we’re in Michigan visiting our family and boating and enjoying Lake Michigan,” says Jane Thrasher. “Since we couldn’t go there we bought these kayaks and we’re out enjoying lakes at the River Bend.”

The Lakes at the River Bend in Mahomet had dozens of people taking advantage of the holiday and nice weather. Typically Timothy O’Malley goes out to eat with family on Memorial Day. He is not able to do that, but they are still trying to celebrate.

“I think everyone should go out and enjoy it while they can, because the people that gave their lives, they can’t,” says O’Malley.

O’Malley says he visited the grave of his father-in-law this morning. He served in World War II. For a lot of people, while it is not the day they would have planned, the most important part was paying tribute to fallen soldiers.

“We have a few family members who have served our country,” says Jocelyn Thrasher. “We just reached out to them and said, ‘Thank you.'”