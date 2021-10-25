Pana Police: Man arrested on gun charge

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Pana Police received a call from a person who acted strangely and possibly in possession of a handgun at around 6:55 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said they went to 12 Vine Street and found Jeremy Winter on the front porch of a house, making threats and refusing to cooperate with them. When Winter ran inside the house, the police secured a perimeter around the place but he still refused to comply. Then, officers tried to offer him a peaceful outcome. Eventually, they successfully convinced Winter to put down a loaded .45 caliber handgun and get out of the house at 7:44 p.m.

Winter was taken into custody without further incident or injury.

According to police, Winter was charged with unlawful use of weapon by felon; class 3 Felony and transported to Christian County Correction Center in lieu of bond.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Before this incident, Pana Police said they arrested Winter on November 7, 2017 for Possession of Firearm by felon, possession of Meth and Aggravated Assault. On May 5, 2018, Winter pled guilty to the offense of possession of firearm by felon and was sentenced to 4 years in the Department of Corrections.

“I’m extremely proud of how my officers handled this very serious and volatile situation. They responded to the scene with urgency and caution, while also handling their contact and negotiations with Mr. Winter with patients, professionalism and readiness. Everyone was safely secured and all my officers returned home safely for the night. We are thankful for this outcome,” said Chief of Police Daniel Bland.