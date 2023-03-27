MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Environmental Management Department will be hosting paint and electronics collection events beginning in April.

The collections will be held at Macon County Environmental Management’s Recycle Center located on the 1700 block of N. 21st Street in Decatur. Officials said cones will be set up in the parking lot for people to follow at the collection site. Staff will take care of unloading the items.

The environmental management shared the following tips for collections:

There will be no fee for household-generated paint, stain, and varnish.

The products must be in labeled, original containers.

Limit 20 paint, stain, varnish, or combination of the three per vehicle.

Unwanted television, computers/monitors, gaming systems, and home office electronic items will be accepted on collection days.

A limit of seven TVs/Monitors will be accepted.

There is a $10 fee for each television or monitor donated.

The collection will happen on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. – noon and Thursdays from 12 – 4 p.m. until September. No registration is required.

Collections will also happen on Saturdays from 8 a.m. – noon, however these events will require registration. Residents can register on the Macon County Environmental Management website, or by calling their office at (217) 425-4505. Saturday collection dates include: