Owner wants buses to help hospitals

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Private motorcoach companies do not have as much business now with stay at home orders in place, but the co-owner of Peoria Charter wants to use the empty buses for good.

James Wang has gone to social media with his idea to turn some of the coaches into mobile operation and COVID-19 testing centers for hospitals. Wang thinks going to possible coronavirus patients and keeping them out of medical centers is a good idea.

“This is another way of helping with social distancing, with quarantining,” says Wang. “Since we’re putting so much emphasis on that right now, I really think that motorcoaches are a great platform to do this with.”

Wang also says he is willing to drive the bus himself for free if medical centers are interested. He submitted a proposal to the CU Public Health Department. They say it was moved on to a county emergency logistics group for consideration.