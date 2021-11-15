Overnight U.S. 36 closure to begin Tuesday

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that an overnight closure of U.S. 36 at Interstate 57 will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said the closure is necessary for repairs to the I-57 bridges over U.S. 36 and will last until 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Drivers should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through this area.

According to officials, to avoid the work area, the use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are also urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

According to officials, over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.