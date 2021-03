RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews say no one was hurt after a Rantoul home caught fire Sunday night.

The house is destroyed. Firefighters say they worked for 3 hours to put it out.

Investigators say the fire started in the basement and made its way to the attic, adding it quickly spread throughout the entire house.

Nobody was home at the time, and no fire crews were hurt.

Viewer photos submitted by Ken Waters.