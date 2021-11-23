Over 5,000 pounds of pork to be donated to Midwest Food Bank

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Pork Producers Association (IPPA), along with the Illinois Soybean Association and the Illinois Corn Marketing Board, will be donating 5,280 pounds of ground pork to Midwest Food Bank on Monday.

The event will be held at 3 p.m. at 2031 Warehouse Road.

Officials said this is supported by the Pork Power: Partnering to Fight Hunger in Illinois campaign. The donation will go to agencies across central Illinois.

This gift is part of a larger donation from the Pork Power program, totaling more than 45,000 pounds of ground pork, to nine regional food banks in Illinois during November and December.

According to officials, in 2008, IPPA launched Pork Power to help fight hunger in Illinois. Thanks to donations from pig farmers and the support of various partners, Pork Power has provided more than 922,000 pounds of pork to Illinois residents since the program began.