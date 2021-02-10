Over 100 new COVID-19 vaccination sites added

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The State of Illinois is announcing that the number of COVID-19 vaccination locations is increasing.

Since Thursday, 134 new locations were added to the list of COVID-19 vaccination sites, the state says. There are now a total of 517 locations.

“The new sites include 22 local health department, medical center, and hospital locations, two new mass vaccination locations supported by the local health department and Illinois National Guard, and 110 additional retail pharmacy stores,” a state press release says.



Local Health Departments, Hospitals, Medical Centers

• Carle Foundation Hospital – Champaign

• Clark County Health Department – Martinsville

• Crawford County Health Department – Robinson

• Elmhurst Hospital – Downers Grove

• Franklin Williamson Bi-County Health Department – West Frankfort

• Gibson Area Hospital – Gibson City

• HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital – O’Fallon

• Iroquois Memorial Hospital – Watseka

• Jo Daviess County Health Department – (2 locations Elizabeth and Galena)

• Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital and Center for Health Services – (3 locations Polo, Oregon, Dixon)

• Lee County Health Department – Dixon

• Madison County Health Department – Wood River

• Massac Memorial Hospital – Metropolis

• McDonough District Hospital Health Services – Macomb

• Riverside Medical Center – Kankakee (2 locations)

• Schuyler County Health Department – Rushville

• Swedish Hospital – Chicago

• University of Illinois Health – Chicago

Mass Vaccination Sites

• South Suburban College – 15800 State St., South Holland

• Thornton Fractional High School – 18500 Burnham Ave., Lansing

Retail Pharmacies

The state says it’s partnering with Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Mariano’s, Meijer, Walgreens, and Walmart pharmacies to provide vaccainations.

• Hy-Vee – 16 locations

• Jewel-Osco – 143 locations

• Kroger – 24 locations

• Mariano’s – 31 locations

• Meijer – 8 locations

• Walgreens – 181 locations

• Walmart – 8 locations

Illinois is currently in Phase 1B, that state says. That includes around 3.2 million people.

“While we are working to increase the number of vaccines administered daily, we are limited by the amount of vaccine available and allocated by the federal government,” says the release. “Vaccinations are available only by appointment at this time and we encourage people to check back frequently for open appointments.

“Until the supply is increased, there will be a great demand and we ask people to be patient. Individuals should be signing up for an appointment to receive their second dose while they are getting their first vaccination.

For information on how to make an appointment to receive the vaccine, updates on the state’s plan and eligibility, and answers to frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, go to coronavirus.illinois.gov.