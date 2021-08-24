Outreach center to open in Gibson City for help applying for flood relief loans

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA)– Starting Thursday, help will be available for Gibson City businesses, homeowners, and renters looking to apply for financial assistance.

On Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the U.S. Small Business Administration approved the state’s request for help.

And Tuesday, state congressmen Rep. Tom Bennett and Sen. Jason Barickman announced a disaster loan outreach center will open Thursday,

The pair spent the day touring the wreckage left behind after a thousand-year flood going on two weeks ago. They also saw the evidence of a community banded together to rebuild.

“I mean we saw some businesses that have been impacted. Obviously, that’s going to have its own repercussions as well, but when you have people displaced from their homes, some of them permanently — again, they’re facing a situation that no one wants to deal with: Waking up one day in a home that, by the end of the day, is somewhere they can never go back to,” Sen. Barickman shared.

The money available from the Small Business Administration will come in the form of loans, so repayment is required down the line. That’s why the outreach center is being set up at the Gibson City Fire Department.

“It’s part of a process,” added Rep. Bennett. “Things don’t ever go quite as what you want it to be, but at the same time, people responded very quickly.”

The outreach center will open Thursday at 9 a.m. It will remain open Monday through Saturday until September 9. (M-F, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sat., 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Donations can be sent to the Bank of Gibson City and addressed to the City of Gibson Emergency Flood Relief Fund.