HUME, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting Monday, some kids will have to prove they’re attending classes. The Shiloh School District says students in kindergarten through 12th grades are required to sign in using Teacherease.

Students need a username and password. Those in 6th – 12th grades already have logins. Those who don’t remember or don’t have that information can contact the student offices via email.

Information is being sent to kids K – 5th this weekend. Students must sign in every weekday between 4 am – 11 pm.