Our Town Watseka: New superintendent leads district

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — A lot of jobs have become more challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic. One man not only has a challenging job … but he’s new to the position.

Dave Andriano started at the Watseka School District over the summer. He has three decades of experience and previously worked as an assistant superintendent in Bradley.

“My official start date was July 1 but I started a little bit before that and I was thinking to myself — what did I get myself into with COVID? But it’s been a really good process for us,” says Andriano.

The district has made changes to allow students back in the classroom. Stickers on the floor indicate how students should social distance, desks are separated and each school has a tent so classes can take place outside.

Andriano says he’s gotten a lot of support. He came to Watseka because of the “small town feel” and hasn’t been disappointed. He says the board, union and community have all come together to make this situation work — and he’s glad to be part of that.

“We have to do a little give and take in order to make sure that our kids are taken care, make sure they’re connected to our schools and that’s what we’re focused on,” he says.