Our Town Rantoul: Pink Heals

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — One group travels all over Central Illinois bringing support to people battling devastating illnesses.

The group is called “Pink Heals.” It’s part of a larger, national organization. The Central Illinois chapter started about six years ago. A few people brought the Joliet chapter to honor two higher schoolers in Paxton who were battling cancer. The response was so great, they decided to start a chapter based out of the Rantoul area.

Since then, the group has done more than 40 visits for children, women and men. Pink vehicles pull up, followed by first responders and others in the community.

“It’s wonderful, because a lot of the people that we visit .. they don’t have much to smile about. I mean, they’re, some of them don’t have much time left. And here we are bringing a smile to their face when they didn’t think they’d have a reason to smile anymore,” says Tim Cahill, President of the Central Illinois Chapter.

“You’re not defined by what your illness is. You’re still a person, you’re still a human being and that’s all we wanna do is let you know that you’re still human and you’re still loved … you’ve got a community behind you that supports you and that’s what we’re all about,” says Vice-President, Michael Yates.

If you’re interested in organizing a visit, you can contact the group through its Facebook page by clicking here.