RANTOUL, Ill., (WCIA) — Each summer, WCIA takes a few of our Friday broadcasts on the road to explore different parts of Central Illinois. This summer, we’re kicking it off in Our Town Rantoul.

“It’s a close family. I know a lot of people. It’s just a warm, welcoming community,” Charles Smith, Rantoul’s mayor, described.

But, to get a grasp on what makes Rantoul what it is today, we have to go back to the beginning. Much of that starts with the Illinois Central Railroad and Chanute Air Force Base.

“It put Rantoul on the map and it made also Rantoul the number one employer in Champaign County,” Smith said.

He knows the base well. He was an airman there.

“It was the height of the Vietnam War,” Smith said. “We were training military kids to go out and be deployed in Vietnam, Thailand, those areas.”

Smith said that meant learning how to fix airplanes, be in the cockpit and use parachutes.

“This was one of the largest training facilities in the United States for the United States Air Force,” Smith went on to say.

But, why was it in Central Illinois? Smith said that’s because the railroad came through, and with being in the middle of the U.S., it was hard for an enemy to attack.

The base closed in 1993, but the mayor is working on new ways to help the village flourish.

“Number one on the list is the Sports Complex. That’s a diamond,” Smith described. “It’s an economic engine for the community.”

Come tournament time, hotels and restaurants are full. Smith said last year, 735,000 visitors came to the complex.

It’s not stopping there. Rantoul is in negotiations with the University of Illinois for the Illinois Connective Autonomous Track.

He said it would test self-driving cars and research new technology.

“It’s going to help them develop new ways to energize electric vehicles from road surfaces,” Smith explained.

Plus, he knows it’ll bring more jobs and people to the community.

“We’re anticipating some growth,” Smith exclaimed. “Housing and residential up to 7,000 people.”

