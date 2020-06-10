Our Town Pana: Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The COVID-19 pandemic forced a lot of services to temporarily close their doors, but one remains open in Pana.
The Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry has added some safety measures because of the pandemic but they haven’t stopped serving people. The Pantry is open two days a week and serves between 75 and 100 people a month. It’s been around since about 1995. People can get a package of food every 30 days. Volunteers say they rely on donations and get a lot of help from the community. Several groups hold fundraisers to help out.
“The Boy Scouts, the Post Office … our grocery stores are really good to us. So if we get money in, then we buy what we need,” says Mary Johnson, who runs the pantry. “It’s rewarding. You know, people say ‘thank you’ and that always kind of makes your heart feel good that you’re doing something good for the community.”