Our Town Mahomet: Yo Yo’s

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Businesses have had to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic but one in Mahomet changed everything.

Yo Yo’s opened about three years ago as a self-serve frozen yogurt shop. As the business got ready to open for the season in March, the COVID-19 pandemic changed their plans. The owners knew they probably couldn’t continue with self-serve, so they adapted and revamped their entire menu.

You can still get frozen yogurt but they’ll serve it to you, instead. Customers can also get coffees, teas, smoothies and baked goods. Yo Yo’s is also now open year-round. The owners never thought their business model would change so drastically, but they’re happy with how things are going.

“We just opened about four weeks ago, so mid-August. So it took us a few months to kind of make the switch and get some new equipment in, do some training … We’ve had a really good response, our community’s been really great, very supportive and every day gets better,” says owner Alice Pommier.

For more details on the business, click here.