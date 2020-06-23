Our Town Hoopeston: Behind-the-scenes at the Hoopeston Chronicle

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The editor of the Hoopeston Chronicle knows how to do a little bit of everything.

Jordan Crook has been with the weekly paper for about 12 years. He grew up in Milford, went to Danville Area Community College and then EIU. He landed back near his hometown and has learned a lot about the community … and his profession.

“Before I graduated, I thought I’d just be writing stories, that’s about it. But when I got out of college, I learned how to take photos, design/edit photos, lay out the pages, talk to community members, handle disputes, so it’s made me more of a rounded person,” says Crook.

Crook’s favorite stories are anything school-related. He says there’s a lot of value in having a local paper. He can give a perspective about local issues that other entities would not be able to.

