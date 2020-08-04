GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — One boutique is offering customers a unique experience in Our Town Gibson City.

Perfect Touch Boutique is attached to DCT Service Center. Tammy Purcell runs both businesses with her family. Purcell had been selling jewelry at vendor shows for a few years .. then expanded to clothing. When the Service Center opened in December 2019, they turned the main office into Perfect Touch Boutique. They offer clothing and accessories for babies through adults. Purcell says the feedback has been amazing.

“It’s like people go back and talk — or wear their shirts they’ve purchased from here, their clothes and they’re like – ‘oh yeah I’ve heard about this little hidden gem out here.’ So, we’re right on Route 9 so we’re kind of a little bit out of town but they come out here, they love the area, they love walking into the atmosphere we have. We help people, if we don’t have their size we’ll order it for them – we just like to take care of customers. We like them to feel like they’re apart of our family,” says Purcell.

To learn more about the boutique, click here.