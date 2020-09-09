Our Town Effingham: Head Start program gets new home

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens of kids are currently enrolled in Head Start, but leaders will soon have room for dozens more.

CEFS runs the area’s Head Start Program, along with other community services. They needed more room for students and had been looking for a new space for about a year. The group started working with the city and set their sights on the old library. It had been vacant for about five years. Renovations have started and they plan to move in by next school year.

“It’s very important because many times those families can’t afford preschool so we give that to them for free, it’s a very holistic approach as far as — it’s more than preschool. We help with physicals, dental, nutrition and mental health — so it’s very holistic and it’s just very important for those families to get those kids into preschool so when they get into kindergarten they’re on equal terms with everybody else,” says Kevin Bushur, CEO of CEFS.

Head Start was able to serve about 60 children before the pandemic started. They’ll have space for about 100 in the new building.

