Our Town Effingham: Animal shelter addition

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A new addition at Effingham’s animal shelter is helping people bond with their potential pets.

Crews started building the addition in March and opened over the summer. The project includes a new entrance, more office space and a viewing room for people to meet with cats and dogs.

“This is just one more way to really allow the people to see the animals in their natural environment, how they’re gonna act at home, not in a kennel environment with the other animals around. A lot of pets that come in here may be rescue pets or anything like that … may be skittish of humans … so really allows them to calm themselves down and be just more themselves around the owners,” says Jeremy Heuerman, Director of Public Works.

The project cost about $87,000. That money came from the city’s general fund.