Our Town: Danville

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Sangamon County Department of Public reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

In a news release, health officials said there is a total of 3,749 COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, including 64 deaths. Of those total cases, 2,272 people have recovered. There are currently 1,390 people in isolation and 23 residents hospitalized with the virus.