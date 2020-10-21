Our Town Danville: New dance studio

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’re looking for a place to dance, or to support small businesses, there’s a new place in Danville.

FYEnally Raw Studios opened in August in the Towne Center Plaza. Opening during a pandemic is no easy task — but owner, Tierra Brown, says it was a risk that made her stronger. She was living in Atlanta when she decided to come home and share her talents with her hometown. FYEnally Raw Studios is the first black-owned studio in the area. It hosts dance classes several times a week.

“I just wanted to be that person to offer it to the community — but also offer it to the youth. You don’t see anything like this, and especially for our African American kids, you don’t see that. You have different dance teams and dance studios, but it’s not catering to us. So I offer hip-hop and majorette … something you will not see around here at all, so it’s definitely given them something new. It’s given them new opportunities just to keep involved, keep them active and keep them out of trouble. That’s the ultimate goal,” says Brown.

Not only does the studio host classes, it also hosts pop-ups to gather support for other small businesses in the community.

