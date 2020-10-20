Our Town Danville: Masks donated to students

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — School looks different for every student this year, but if they’re going to walk into a school building — they have to wear a mask.

Kids at Meade Park Elementary School in Danville got some help with that.

“When we realized that the students were going to have to wear masks, we put together a mask-making campaign,” says Laura Williams. She’s the Dean of Adult Education at Danville Area Community College. DACC is next door to Meade Park. They partner with each for special projects.

“It enables us to really reach out and dig deep and you know, put into words — ‘What is the meaning of who is our neighbor?’ ” says Williams.

This year, DACC stepped up to help with COVID-19 precautions as kids headed back to school. They put out a call for masks and have received about 800. Principal Chris Rice says it was a welcome donation.

“We have so many kids in our community, our school community, that need some assistance from time to time — so it’s just been nice to say that this something we’re going to provide to you when kids came … it’s one less thing parents had to worry about,” says Rice.

Kids have to wear masks the whole time they’re in the building. Rice says he’s proud of his students for stepping up and doing what it takes to continue learning in an unfamiliar situation.

“We thought kids would come in and they would be, taking their mask off or swinging them around or wanting to trade with each other … That’s probably one of the things that’s really impressed me so far is just the kids coming in and understanding that was going to be our procedure and expectation — and the kids have really conformed to that and it’s not been an issue since day one,” says Rice.

Danville Schools have gone temporarily remote starting October 19 because of the number of COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County. Hybrid learning is expected to resume on November 4.