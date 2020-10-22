Our Town Danville: Barbershop Chorus

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One group has been serenading people in Danville — and beyond — for more than 50 years.

The Danville Barbershop Chorus is made up of dozens of men of all ages. They perform several times a year around the community. The pandemic has stopped the group from doing that, which has been tough. Their director, Marty Lindvahl, says they simply love singing together.

“The guys, it’s like a brotherhood to them. They all belong to a barbershop harmony society. And it’s international, there’s people all over the world that sing barbershop harmony. So it’s sort of its own unique little brotherhood and it’s a great outlet in Danville for guys that like to sing to participate in — and the fellowship is probably the most important,” says Lindvahl.

