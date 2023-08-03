ASSUMPTION, Ill., (WCIA) — It’s been almost a year and a half since Russia first attacked Ukraine. The war is tearing apart families. Thousands have died while fighting and thousands more have fled the country for safety.

Liana Creamer grew up and called Western Ukraine home for over 40 years. That’s until she met her husband and moved over 5,000 miles away to Our Town Assumption. The distance isn’t separating the emotions she’s feeling from the war overseas.

She’s doing what she can here in Central Illinois to support the people she loves fighting for their country.

“Imagine. You live your life and then suddenly, somebody tells you, your country is in the war,” Creamer said.

For her, that’s her reality.

“It is hard, it dangerous, it is terrible. I can’t pick the right words for it,” she described.

That’s why she’s collecting donations and trying to make a difference in Assumption. Creamer starts each day by messaging her family in Ukraine.

“I just need to know they’re alive. Can you imagine every morning when you wake up, you just think about…are they alive?”

Her son is in territory defense. That means he’s in the city and checking everyone’s documents who drive through.

Meanwhile, her daughter-in-law and granddaughter are taking shelter in Finland.

“Refugee life is not easy,” Creamer said.

It’s emotional and unpredictable.

“I asked my son how are you doing? And he says ‘right now, 12 rockets are flying in Ukraine. Where are the rockets to explode? Nobody knows,” she explained.

So, Creamer is doing what she can. It started when a friend in Ukraine reached out about night vision binoculars for his battalion. She bought a couple on her own, but then Assumption started stepping up too.

“I asked people if they would like to help me. They can raise money or buy on Amazon some stuff,” she said. “I took last July the stuff to Ukraine. Also, I send a lot of packages because a lot of people help until now.”

It means a lot to creamer.

“I feel like here is my second home because people helping me,” Creamer said. “People understand…understand my feeling, understand how hard it is things in Ukraine.”

If you want to help out, you can donate with this link, buy items like these, or use this business ID on Amazon: AMX1PY47DFUOU