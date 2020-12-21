O’Shaughnessy elected as Chief Circuit Judge

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County Judge Thomas M. O’Shaughnessy has been elected as the 5th Judicial Circuit’s Chief Circuit Judge.

A press release from Shaughnessy says the election was held Dec. 8 during the circuit’s annual judge meeting.

It adds he succeeds Chief Judge Mitchell K. Shick of Charleston, who held the post for 3 years and did not seek another term. O’Shaughnessy begins a two-year term on Jan. 29, 2021.

The 5th Circuit includes the following five counties: Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Edgar, and Vermilion.

The release says each of Illinois’ 24 judicial circuits has a chief judge who, in addition to judicial responsibilities, supervises administrative functions of the trial courts within the circuit.

“I am honored to have the opportunity and privilege to serve as Chief Judge of the 5th Judicial Circuit, and humbled that my colleagues have such trust and confidence in me,” says O’Shaughnessy. “I am blessed to work with judges who are innovative, creative, and conscientious, along with a staff dedicated to carrying out the important work of the trial courts. I look forward to working with them in this new capacity as together we serve the people of our judicial circuit.

“Chief Judge Shick had an exemplary term. He was a strong advocate at the state level for our circuit, and a leading and effective voice for all down-state circuits. He was calm, reasoned, and analytic in addressing the restrictions imposed upon the courts by the COVID-19 pandemic. His leadership permitted our courts to perform essential proceedings in manners consistent with protecting the rights of litigants while mitigating the spread and impact of the virus. We cannot thank him enough for his skillful management, counsel, and guidance.”

O’Shaughnessy graduated from Catlin High School in 1975 and earned his bachelor’s degree from Wabash College in Crawfordsville, Ind. The judge then got his law degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The release says he was first elected as a circuit judge in 2014 and was re-elected for another 6-year term in the general election.