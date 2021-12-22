OSF: Radiation oncology unavailable as new technology is installed

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — OSF announced on Wednesday that radiation oncology at its Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center will be unavailable starting Thursday as new radiation technology is installed.

The Cancer Care Center, located at the OSF Healthcare Sacred Heart Medical Center, will be installing a new radiation system called TrueBeam in the coming months. TrueBeam combines imaging, beam delivery and sophisticated motion management to accurately and precisely target tumors with speed.

This decreases treatment time and reduces the chances of tumor motion, which helps to protect nearby healthy tissue and critical organs, all allowing for a more comfortable patient experience.

“As we look at cancer services there are two key parts: the technology that supports the latest evidence-based treatments, and the support – how well we journey with our patients,” said Ned Hill, president of OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center. “The Varian TrueBeam Linear Accelerator is an amazing piece of technology that improves precision and accuracy while increasing speed, which decreases treatment time.”

OSF expects to resume radiation oncology services in March of 2022 and is working with patients to ensure there are no interruptions to cancer treatments. Services such as chemotherapy and infusion will still be available during TrueBeam’s installation.

Patients with questions are encouraged to call 217-431-4290.