DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — During the pandemic, most kids were isolated and did not have necessary interactions for their growth and mental wellbeing. OSF wanted to change that and they plan to do so with its Program Care-4-Kids.

The goal is to teach kids good habits for their mental health and keep them from meeting any hardship. This year, OSF has partnered with Project Success, Boys and Girls Club, Hope center and the Danville YMCA. Kids attending summer camps with these programs are given this course for free.

“One of the coolest parts about this, aside from getting the information out, is the fact that we send them home with tools, and these tools are actually in the form of games for them to play socially with grownups in their house hold or brothers and sisters, friends in the neighborhood,” said OSF Community Health Specialist Mia Harrier.

Kids can get games such as bocce ball and cornhole. The hope is for them to get outside and use less electronic screens.