OSF PRO to become Advanced Medical Transport

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — OSF HealthCare and Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) will transition all OSF PRO emergency ground transportation services in Champaign and Vermilion Counties to AMT, starting Monday.

OSF PRO is OSF HealthCare’s emergency transport service in Champaign and Vermilion Counties. All OSF PRO assets will be donated to AMT, which will operate under the name AMT East.

According to officials, Advanced Medical Transport Inc., the parent company, is a private, not-for-profit organization, which was founded in 1991. AMT is the premier provider of emergency and scheduled ambulance services in central and western Illinois, as well as parts of Iowa. AMT is also the only downstate ambulance service nationally accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS).

As part of this agreement, AMT has pledged to make a significant capital investment to standardize vehicles and equipment, consistent with AMT’s operations across central Illinois. AMT has offered employment to current OSF PRO Mission Partners (employees) and recognized years of service with OSF PRO.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support shown by the OSF PRO Mission Partners as they transition to become members of Team AMT, and we are welcoming new healthcare professionals to the team,” said AMT Vice President of Business Development Todd Baker. “Our skilled and compassionate caregivers are our greatest asset in providing healthcare and community care.”