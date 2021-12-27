OSF pauses asymptomatic testing

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the rise of COVID-19 infections, OSF HealthCare is asking members of communities to refrain from coming to their facilities for asymptomatic and close-contact testing.

“Right now all across the nation, we’re seeing a huge surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Chief Operating Officer Michael Cruz, MD, FACEP. “We are equipped to handle COVID testing for patients who are sick, injured or who are preparing for a procedure but our patient volume is currently so great that we need the public’s cooperation to ensure proper usage of our health care resources.”

Dr. Cruz noted a variety of options exist for people who seek to travel, return to work or otherwise need to be tested, including community testing sites, at-home kits and retail pharmacy locations.

He stressed that emergency departments at hospitals should be reserved for true medical emergencies and not used as a means to achieve a COVID-19 test result by asymptomatic persons.

OSF Care Station, OSF PromptCare and OSF OnCall Urgent Care locations will continue to serve the needs of persons experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19. To learn more or schedule a test online, people can visit osfhealthcare.org.