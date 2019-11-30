OSF HealthCare to terminate contract with Meridian Medicaid, Medicare plans

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — All OSF HealthCare patients using Meridian Medicaid and Medicare plans will have to find a different provider after the healthcare announced its decision to terminate its contract with Meridian.

Meridian Medicaid and Medicare has been accepted at the facility for years. After months of discussion, the termination is set to take effect in December.

“We have worked for months in good faith with Meridian to renegotiate contract language that includes acceptable provisions,” said Randy Billings, OSF HealthCare senior vice president of population health. “Unfortunately, we have not been able to reach agreement with Meridian. Therefore, the OSF agreements with Meridian will terminate as of December 15, 2019.”

Meridian members who want to remain with OSF providers can choose a different managed Medicaid plan during the open enrollment period, which is now under way. Both Carle and Christie Clinic accepts Meridian.

OSF HealthCare participates in numerous insurance plans across multiple locations, including other Medicaid managed care products.

Additionally, OSF says it will work collaboratively with Meridian and its members, especially those currently receiving treatment at OSF, to ensure a safe and clinically appropriate transition of care as needed.