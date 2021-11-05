OSF HealthCare to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics for kids

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — OSF HealthCare will offer convenient COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids ages 5 to 11.

Officials said these vaccination clinics will be offered on November 11 and 18 between 1-4:30 p.m. at OSF Medical Group-Pediatrics on Logan Avenue. Kids will be able to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at these clinics. A child’s second dose can be scheduled during the first dose appointment. The doses are administered 21 days apart.

“The ability to vaccinate this age group has the potential to have a major positive impact – not only on the health and safety of children, but also in terms of the pandemic as a whole,” said Sarah Overton, RN, MSN, chief nursing officer, OSF HealthCare Multi-Specialty Services.

Sarah added, “We are proud to offer the vaccine to kids age 5-11 at our OSF Medical Group primary care and pediatric clinics, and are also working to partner and collaborate with local health departments and regional superintendents for other community vaccination efforts.”

Parents can click here to schedule an appointment for their child in the 5-11 year old age range.

COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccination Clinic for Kids Ages 5-11

– Date & time:

+) November 11 – second dose will be on December 2, 1-4:30 p.m.

+) November 18 – second dose will be on December 9, 1-4:30 p.m.

– Location: OSF Medical Group – Pediatrics, 707 N. Logan Avenue