OSF Healthcare opens new Heli-Pad

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–OSF is now able to get you to the hospital faster. Today, the hospital opened its new heli-pad.

It’s on the east side of the hospital’s campus. The hospital had its first helicopter come land on the heli-pad at 2:30 Tuesday afternoon, shortly followed by a ribbon cutting to celebrate the event.

OSF’s President, Dr. Jared Rogers, said adding the new helicopter is crucial, because it saves them a few minutes getting patients the care they need.

“The ability to bring patients in need of emergency interventions directly into our hospital and get them into surgery quickly, it just speaks volumes on our ability to get the best outcomes,” Rogers said.

Only medical personnel and first responders will be able to request a Life Flight helicopter on scene.