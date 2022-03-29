DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — OSF HealthCare has a new resource to provide healthcare in Vermillion County: a mobile health center.

OSF’s new Care-a-Van was dedicated on Tuesday. It is meant to take doctors and caregivers out into the community in order to connect people to an appropriate level of care. This includes at times when people aren’t able to get to the doctor’s office on their own and for people who don’t know where to start when they have a health need.

The Care-a-Van will provide services including routine health screenings, dental care, immunizations, health education and help with signing up for health coverage.

OSF hopes this will get people on the road to better management of their health.

“We’re looking forward into the future with this Care-a-Van as a sign of things to come in the community,” said OSF President Ned Hill.

OSF was able to add the Care-a-Van to its available resources through a donation from the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation.