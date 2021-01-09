OSF announces plans for new urgent care facility

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A new OnCall Urgent Care facility is in the works.

OSF HealthCare officials confirmed the health care provider plans to open a new facility in Mattoon. Although the timeline is still being set, OSF is aiming for a Spring 2021 opening date.

In a statement, spokesperson Libby Allison said:

OSF HealthCare is always looking for new opportunities to provide the best care possible for the residents of central Illinois.

An important step in that is expanding access to urgent care, and we believe the addition of an OSF OnCall Urgent Care facility will help supplement the excellent care the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center already provides to the Mattoon community.

Libby Allison, OSF HealthCare