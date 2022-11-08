SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An iconic vehicle is stopping in Springfield this week as part of a cross country tour.

One Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobiles will be making several appearances throughout the city on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. People who attend one of the Wienermobile’s appearances can get a picture with it and can also pick up a free Wiener Whistle from the Hotdoggers that drive the vehicle.

A full schedule of appearances, including times and locations, can be found below:

Tuesday

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (212 North 6th Street) – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Springfield Fire Station 1 (825 East Capitol Avenue) – 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Springfield Fire Station 2 (2810 Adlai Stevenson Drive) – 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.

Springfield Fire Station 9 (2501 Chatham Road) – 2:30 to 3 p.m.

Springfield Fire Station 12 (2925 South Koke Mill Road) – 3:15 to 3:45 p.m.

Hall Harley Davidson (2301 North Dirksen Parkway) – 4 to 5 p.m.

Villas of Holly Brook (3401 Headley Road) – 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Outlet (2525 South 12th Street) – 7 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Tiny Adventurer Class at Lincoln Memorial Garden (2301 East Lake Shore Drive) – 10 to 11 a.m.

Cozy Dog Drive In (2935 South 6th Street, Southern View) – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cedarhurst Senior Living Community (3520 Old Jacksonville Road) – 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Animal Protection League (1001 Taintor Road) – 3 to 5 p.m.

Glow Disc Golf at Lincoln Park South – 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Thursday

Funshop Springfield (1601 North 5th Street) – 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Dana Thomas House (301 East Lawrence Avenue) – 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Old State Capitol (1 West Old State Plaza) – 12 to 12:30 p.m.

Springfield Art Association 6×6 Art Raffle (700 North 4th Street) – 5 to 6 p.m.

