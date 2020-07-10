Organizers cancel Apple ‘n Pork Festival

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said the 2020 Apple ‘n Pork Festival has been canceled.

The festival is traditionally held in the last full weekend of September, according to officials in a Facebook post. However, the DeWitt County Museum Association Board of Directors said they decided to cancel this year’s festival.

Organizers said the DeWitt County Museum Association started holding the festival in 1967 to provide funds to “restore, maintain, and operate the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum. It then grew to help other local non-profit organizations that serve the county.

DeWitt County Museum Association President Daniel Hauffee said the festival draws in an average of 80,000 people. It also takes hundreds of volunteers to help. Those numbers combined with concerns over the ongoing pandemic drew them to make the decision to cancel. Hauffee said, “[It] would pose an elevated risk to those visitors, volunteers and vendors in attendance as well as our home community.”