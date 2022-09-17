URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Everyone deserves a place to live, including our furry friends.

On Saturday, one organization in Central Illinois wanted to do something about it. It’s part of the “Raise the Woof” event.

Hundreds of people from various organizations gathered outside the Habitat for Humanity warehouse in Urbana throughout the day, competing to build the best pet house for dogs, cats, birds, or even guinea pigs.

Chad Hoffman, Habitat for Humanity’s executive director, said it helps build teamwork and comradery.

“A lot of times, on the builder side, it might be one or two people who work in the office, and one or two people who are out on a job site, so, they’re kind of combining skills,” Hoffman said. “So, maybe the office staff is doing a little bit of the creative work, and the build site guys are doing a bit of construction.”

Teams were split into two different building categories, the “old dogs” with experience, or the “young pups.” Those with experience built their homes from scratch, the “young pups” followed instructions and used specific materials.

On Monday, they will deliver the houses to Marketplace Mall in Champaign. Anyone can bid on them, and the money goes toward future projects with Habitat for Humanity.