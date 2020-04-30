Organizations planning response to teen violence

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An attempted break-in by teenagers on Tuesday night has followed a month where at least two other shootings involved teens. One led to the death of a 15-year old.

For one local activist, he says he needs to do something to try and prevent more violence from happening.

“We were discussing ways that we can be active now, even with COVID-19 and the stay at home order in place,” says Maurice Hayes. “What can we do now to show the support and make ourselves present in the midst of all these different things going on now?”

Police say one of those teens involved in Tuesday’s break-in remains in critical condition in the hospital. Hayes is the founder of SPIT with a Purpose. It is a group that tries to enlighten kids in Urbana. Hayes says in a different situation, when violence happens, he will go to the neighborhood and embrace the community. Now that they have to be apart, he says it is more important to be proactive.

“If we can come together as one community then we’ll curve a lot of the things and get in front of a lot of the things before they even happen,” says Hayes. “That’s the ultimate goal. To not talk about it after someone lose their life or something terrible happens, the goal is to prevent this things from happening to begin with.”

Hayes says he is partnering with other organizations to start programs for neighborhoods this summer. One is focused on art, another is a challenge for a month of non-violence. He says the roll-out will be happening soon.