Organizations look for volunteers

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Organizations are looking for volunteers a number of their usual helpers stay home to protect themselves from COVID-19.

James Keith, Director of Community Impact at the United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois, said they are looking for volunteers to hep with organizations like the Good Samaritan Inn and the Northeast Community Fund. These groups give out food, groceries and other items to those in need around Decatur.

Keith said many of their volunteers are senior citizens, who are more vulnerable to COVID-19 exposure. He said while the United Way appreciates their help, they want these individuals to stay healthy, so they are looking for volunteers ages 59 and younger to help.

Breann Titus, Development Director for Community Action Partnership of Central Illinois, said they are looking for people to help families in their area. They are looking for volunteers to deliver meals and household items as well as answer phones at their central office.

She said the agency has seen an uptick in deliveries through Meals on Wheels. While they do have senior citizens that deliver for them, Titus said some of those volunteers are becoming nervous about COVID-19 exposure. She said they would like to find enough volunteers so those individuals can stay home and focus on staying healthy.

Not only are volunteers needed for delivering meals to senior citizens, they are needed for delivering items for families in their Head Start programs. They can also answer phones at their central office to help connect individuals with the services they need as well as do wellness checks on existing clients.

If you would like to help volunteer, please visit the agency’s website or call (217) 732-2159 and ask for Becky Leamon.