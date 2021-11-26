Organization seeks Christmas gift donations

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Westville Santa’s Anonymous is seeking donations from the public as the 45th consecutive year of the Westville Santa’s Anonymous is underway.

Locations to drop off donations (all Westville):

– WHS, WJHS, Giacoma

– Westville American Legion

– Subway

– Dollar General

– CVS

– City Hall

– Landmark

– Robinson Chiropractic

Officials said they accept new or gently used toys, wrapping paper, tape and batteries. Cash donations are also acceptable.

Westville Santa’s Anonymous is a local organization established in 1976. It works with individuals, community organizations, and local businesses to provide Christmas gifts to families in need in the Westville School District.