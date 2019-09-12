Organization receives much needed donation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An organization that honors veterans every year got a large donation to help its cause.

The American Legion State Golf Tournament Committee donated $1,000 to Wreaths Across America in Danville. The organization lays wreaths on veterans’ graves at cemeteries across the country. In Danville, they lay between 4,000 and 5,000 wreaths a year, but so far, they only have 339. They said they need the help this year to make sure every grave gets one.

“We need sponsorships, we need to get the word out to different corporations would be helpful,” said Tammy Williams, Wreaths Across America Location Coordinator. “The wreaths are $15 a piece, and then a corporate sponsorship is $1,500. Just a small business sponsorship is $150. Every wreath helps.”

“They do a terrific job,” said Stephanie Wilson, American Legion State Golf Tournament Committee Member. “So I encourage everybody to remember that these are our fathers, our grandfathers, our brothers, our uncles that have given their lives and have sacrificed, so they deserve to have wreaths on their graves.”

The last day to donate is November 24. They’ll lay wreaths on December 14 at 11 a.m. at the Danville National Cemetery.