Organization fundraising for foster care backpacks

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An organization is fundraising to help foster care kids transition into their new homes.

The Family Room is collecting items for roughly 50 backpacks that will be given to the local DCFS office.

The Amazon wishlist for the kits includes clothing, diapers, pacifiers, hair brushes and items like body wash and deodorant.

Board member Vilma Howard says he hopes these backpacks can help foster care kids adjust to their new environments.

“We know it’s the kids that really make our future,” Howard says. “Some of these kids don’t have the same opportunity as other kids and it’s not their fault. Circumstances throw these kids into these environments that’s not good for them. Ideally, if we can help minimize some of the potential negativity they’ll be exposed to, we think that’ll help them be better human beings and that’s kind of the goal.”

Howard says as a father himself, this cause means a lot to him.

“It means everything,” he says. “My kids mean so much to me. I can’t even imagine what it would feel like if I couldn’t properly provide for them.”

That’s why Howard wants to help foster kids in the area.

“It would be so much easier if that family can get this kid and focus on love and affection instead of an immediate burden or that feeling of uncertainty in that child,” he says. “They’re coming from chaos. We want to try to minimize that chaos in the transition if possible.”

The Family Room hopes to deliver the backpacks by the end of July.

To learn how to sponsor a care pack, click here.