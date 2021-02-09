Foxhole Foundation donates to veterans in need

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A disabled veteran is helping out other vets in his community. He says it’s his way of reminding them there are people who care.

Joshua Friant is working on starting a nonprofit for this very purpose. Right now, he just collects donations for veterans who need them. He calls it the Foxhole Foundation.

“These folks… a lot of them are in rough patches, so I try to help them as much as I can,” said Friant.

Part of that is because Friant knows exactly what they’re going through. He’s a disabled veteran himself.

“In war, a foxhole is supposed to be a safe place. A place of protection so that you can carry on your fight and you can move on your life,” he explained. Friant has big dreams for the foundation, and he’s starting by helping people like Gene Obermier. Obermier hurt his spine while he was in the army.

“It was getting to the point where I was having trouble working. Mainly just being on my feet for longer periods of time,” Obermier explained. He recently moved into The Cannon Place in Danville. It offers housing for homeless vets.

“I made a few calls, made a few Facebook posts, and a day later we had a whole bunch of donations to help him out,” said Friant. The response to Friant’s call to action was overwhelming.

Jen Kruger is one of those donors. “I am a firm believe of karma and that everybody has to answer to somebody, whoever that may be, whatever your beliefs may be, so it’s the little things in life that make a difference,” she said.

Obermier says this was a true reminder that he’s not alone. “The Foxhole Foundation is that buddy with you in the Foxhole. They’re there when you’re down on your luck and there to help out in any way they can.”

Friant eventually wants his foundation to start a tiny home community. It would be self-sufficient and help homeless veterans get back on their feet, but for now he’s just collecting donations.

If you need help or want to donate to the Foxhole Foundation, you can reach them on Facebook or by phone at (217) 597-1936.