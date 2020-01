CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University YMCA will be closing early Thursday to allow their workers to mourn their coworker Carol Nunn.

Nunn passed away after battling cancer. She has been a receptionist at the non-profit for more than a decade. YMCA workers will shut the doors at 2:30 p.m. to go to the visitation and funeral.

They say the community has been understanding of the schedule change. They will be back to normal hours on Friday.