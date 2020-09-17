Options for season ticket holders

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As part of the Big Ten’s return to play, only family members and members of the Athletic Department will be allowed at games.

Before the conference’s decision to postpone, Memorial Stadium was getting prepared to run at 20 percent capacity. The Illinois Ticket Office says almost all of those seats were going to be filled with season ticket holders.

They are allowing people to use that money toward 2021 tickets, but they realize some people may need that now.

“We’re aware that some of them may want a refund, and some of them could use that money back in their pocketbooks,” says Associate Athletic Director Jason Heggemeyer. “We have sent messaging out to all of them giving them the option and the opportunity to request a refund if they would like one.”

In addition to a refund option, season ticket holders can also choose to donate their 2020 payment to the I-Fund.