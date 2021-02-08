Opioid overdose deaths on the rise in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health released data showing an increase in opioid overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020.

During the first nine months of 2019, a total of 1,584 people died from opioid overdoses. In that same time period within 2020, 2,151 people died.

Data revealed that across every age range, the number of deaths within that time frame rose.

Multiple coroners told WCIA fentanyl is largely to blame, but they also believe the pandemic is exacerbating the issue.

“Unfortunately, when you isolate and quarantine, you isolate people from their support system, that safety net,” Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said.

“People use when they’re under stressful situations, when people lose their jobs,” Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said. “There’s a lot of stressors that go along with people using.”

Allmon said people aren’t getting what they expected from certain drugs. It’s leading to deadly consequences.

“They may buy cocaine and think they’ve done cocaine other times and it didn’t affect them,” he described. “But unfortunately, the cocaine that they’ve just purchased has fentanyl in it. So, it’s not an even playing field now, for lack of better verbiage. These guys and girls are not signing up for this.”

Likewise, the number of fentanyl/opioid overdose deaths in Vermilion County rose over the last few years. It’s a trend that McFadden fears is continuing into 2021.

“Just this year, we’ve had already two drug overdoses,” she said. “Both of those were fentanyl and methamphetamine.”



Vermilion County Overdose Deaths

McFadden and Allmon both said it’s heartbreaking filling out each death certificate.

“A lot of the times, these families have done everything you possibly can do to get these people either into some kind of drug rehabilitation center or have gotten them in the direction where they need to be to get clean,” McFadden said. “It’s very hard to deal with personally and professionally, but it’s much more difficult for these families, and to see the ripple effect through the family.”

“Talking to moms and dads and brothers and sisters is the most difficult part of this, because ultimately, they’re the ones that are left behind to deal with this,” Allmon said. “We’ve had a lot where somebody has gone through rehab, done very well. 30 to 60 days later, they have one relapse. One time is all it takes with fentanyl – and heroin as far as that goes, too – but it’s just sad just listening to these. It’s terrible.”

