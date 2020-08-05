Operation Honor Guard receives donation from Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) —The WCIA 3 Operation Honor Guard Day of Giving was canceled this year due to the pandemic. Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation still wanted to help, with a check donation of $5,000.

Every day a group of veteran volunteers stands guard and performs military rites at a veteran’s funeral. This group of volunteers is known as the Honor Guard. They serve in all weather conditions, any time of day, and without compensation.

President and Founder Rich Darby shared this statement, “Operation Honor Guard is grateful to the Nextstar Charitable Foundation for their generosity in such uncertain times. During a time when many have scaled back their donations, Nexstar stepped up to the plate and donated $5,000.00 to help us when we needed it the most. We had decided this year not to do our annual fundraiser because so many were struggling financially. We knew that there would be those entities that would come to our rescue. Nexstar never ceases to amaze us. They have been our voice over the airwaves and a great partner for many years. But, with this donation they have shown their true commitment to our veterans and Operation Honor Guard at a time when we can really use the extra financial assistance.”

If you would like to donate to Operation Honor Guard, you can do so here.