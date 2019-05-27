Opening day at the pools

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHAMPAIGN,Ill (WCIA) -- Memorial Day weekend is known as the unofficial start to summer.

It means many pools are opening. Sholem Aquatic Center is one of them. Events are planned for the special day including a water balloon toss and a visit from mascot Mr. Turtle.

Pool staff members say they are excited to kick off the season and open the doors.

"People really like our lazy river. We've got some body slides that people can race down which is really fun and our main pool," Ally Bergh says.

Public pool season is from Memorial Day to Labor Day.