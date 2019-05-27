Local News

Opening day at the pools

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 05:32 PM CDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 10:10 AM CDT

CHAMPAIGN,Ill (WCIA) -- Memorial Day weekend is known as the unofficial start to summer.

It means many pools are opening. Sholem Aquatic Center is one of them. Events are planned for the special day including a water balloon toss and a visit from mascot Mr. Turtle.

Pool staff members say they are excited to kick off the season and open the doors.

"People really like our lazy river. We've got some body slides that people can race down which is really fun and our main pool," Ally Bergh says.

Public pool season is from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

