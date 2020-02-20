Opening & closing films of Ebertfest announced

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two films scheduled for the 22nd annual Roger Ebert’s Film Festival have been announced.

The yearly screening of oft-overlooked movies kicks off with The Cotton Club Encore; a remastered version of the Francis Ford Coppola homage to the club’s 1930’s heyday.

The film’s composer and artist Kathryn Bostic, accompanied by a local jazz trio, will perform torch songs similar to those in the film. Bostic has composed for more than 40 films and is the first African American female composer to be admitted to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Screenwriter William Kennedy will host a Q&A afterwards.

There’s Something About Mary, a romantic comedy directed by brothers, Bobby and Peter Farrelly, will close the festival. Screenwriter John Strauss will join Bobby Farrelly on stage after the screening to discuss the movie.

The remaining schedule of films will be announced at a later date and include an Alfred Hitchcock classic. Ebertfest takes place at the Virginia Theatre, April 15 – 18.

Roger Ebert was an Urbana native, UI journalism graduate and Pulitzer Prize-winning film critic for the Chicago Sun-Times. He died in 2013. He co-founded the festival with his wife, Chaz.

Films for the festival are selected by Chaz and festival director, Nate Kohn, based on established criteria and lists Ebert made over the first 15 years of the festival. Festival passes covering all screenings start at $150. Tickets for individual movies will be available April 1.