CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Fan behavior has crossed a line, according to Illini Athletics leadership. Director of Athletics Josh Whitman penned an open letter to Illini nation, describing “targeted, hateful, insensitive comments” made toward opposing teams at the State Farm Center.

Whitman opened his letter thanking and congratulating fans on the team’s run to the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, but the tone quickly changed.

The AD said a pattern of unacceptable conduct from some fans is casting a shadow on the season. He, head coach Brad Underwood and several students say they won’t stand for it anymore.

Here’s the full open letter Whitman addressed to fans: